Saint Jo City Council bans use of residential dumpsters

By ERIC VICCARO

Saint Jo residents must come up with a new plan to dispose of mass quantities of garbage.

During January’s city council meeting, the leadership group voted 3-2 in favor of placing a ban on residential dumpsters.

Lucas Thompson, Randall Flusche and Bryan Wolf voted in favor of the measure while Paul Mouring and Stephanie West cast “no” votes.

There also were several citizen comments on the matter before the meeting moved into authorizations.

“Why are you taking all of them?” asked resident Joel McMahan. “I use mine extensively, and I want to be able to keep it.”

Others were concerned about the ruts found in people’s yards, especially those who don’t have curb and gutter, and that the residential dumpsters were eyesores.

It was reported during the meeting that 32 residential dumpsters were in use. Most all of the dumpsters were three-yard roll-offs.

