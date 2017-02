By BARBARA GREEN

An alleged assault at Saint Jo City Hall between two city officials earlier in February has been turned over to the Texas Rangers for investigation.

Montague County Chief Deputy Chris Hughes said he was made aware of an assault in Saint Jo at 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 3.

The alleged incident involved Mayor Danny Steadham and Scott Thomas, longtime fire chief of the Saint Jo Volunteer Fire Department.

