Saint Jo Police hunting school burglars

Saint Jo School was burglarized last week when numerous electronic items were stolen and the suspect caused extensive interior damage to the school.

The burglary was reported the morning of Feb. 2. Saint Jo Police Chief Tyler Roy said entry was made through a window that was broken out at the east door.

Once inside. the suspects stole six laptops, three iPads, shoes and other miscellaneous items. Roy said there also was extensive glass breakage on interior windows and damage to the ceilings.

“We have collected some good evidence and surveillance photos have been released. We are working aggressively on this case with other agencies,” said the chief.

Members of the sheriff’s department assisted collecting evidence at the crime scene.

Surveillance video shows two possible suspects and also a possible vehicle. These have been posted on the Saint Jo Police and Bowie News Facebook pages.

If you recognize these subjects or vehicle, call Saint Jo Police at 995-2337 or the Montague County Sheriff’s office at 894-2871.