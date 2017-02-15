Scholarship to be given away at financial aid night

Midwestern State University and Vernon College each will give away a scholarship at an upcoming financial aid event in the Dillard College of Business Administration lobby from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Feb. 18.

MSU, in collaboration with Vernon College, the Wichita Falls Independent School District, and the Café con Leche organization, will host the event to assist high school seniors with financial aid questions.

Community volunteers and financial aid officers from MSU and Vernon College will be on hand to help students file free application for federal student aid or Texas application for state financial aid applications.

MSU will give away a $1,000 scholarship and Vernon College will award a $500 scholarship. The event is free and open to any area high school senior.