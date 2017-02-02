Six more weeks of winter according to ‘Phil’

The handlers of Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, said the furry rodent has “predicted” six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow at dawn Thursday.

The top hat-wearing members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle reveal Phil’s forecast every Feb. 2, based on a German legend surrounding Candlemas. The legend says if a furry rodent casts a shadow that day, winter continues. If not, spring comes early. Bad news folks winter is here for a while longer.

North Texas has enjoyed a relatively mild winter, but everyone knows February and March can bring unexpected snowfall and ice.