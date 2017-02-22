Upper Trinity Board to conduct hearing, meeting

The Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District will have a work session at 4 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the main office in Springtown.

A show cause hearing, public hearing and regular board meeting will follow at 5:30 p.m. The office is located at 1250 East Highway 199, Springtown.

In addition to the regular agenda items, the board of directors will have a public hearing on an application for a new water well and a show cause hearing on a potential violation of district rules, both in Parker County.

The directors also will be discussing responses to a recently published request for qualifications on an architectural firm to design a new office facility.

The public is welcome to attend.

UTGCD, established in November 2007, serves Montague, Wise, Parker, and Hood Counties. The District works to protect existing wells, promote conservation, and to provide a framework that will allow availability and accessibility of groundwater for future generations.

For more information including meeting dates and well registration forms, visit: www.uppertrinitygcd.com or call the office in Springtown at 817-523-5200.