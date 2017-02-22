Viola “Brownie” Fisher

December 30, 1922 – February 18, 2017

CHILDRESS- Viola “Brownie” Fisher, 94, passed away on Feb. 18, 2017 in Childress.

A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel in Childress.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Parkview Baptist Church with Pastor Don McFarland officiating and Associate Pastor Chase Finch assisting.

Burial will be at 3 p.m. in Elmwood Memorial Cemetery in Bowie under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

Brownie was born on Dec. 30, 1922 in Colin County to John Willie Fuller and Ella Belle (May) Fuller. She married her first husband and the father of her three children, Lewis Hancock, and he preceded her in death in 1969.

In September of 1972, she married Barry Landry of Graham and he died in 1999. Then in 2001, Brownie married J.T. Fisher of Graham, and they were together until his death in 2006.

Brownie was a hard worker. She worked as the district clerk in Montague County, and as an insurance agent, baker and a seamstress.

Above all else, Brownie was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother who adored her family. They brought her great joy and laughter.

Brownie was loved, admired and appreciated by many, and she will be remembered and missed.

Brownie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Wille (JW) Fuller, James Eugene Fuller, Arthur Marshall Fuller, Marvin Samuel Fuller, Ollie Raymond Fuller and Clyde Wesley Reynolds; sister, Louella Bell (Fuller) Jones; and great granddaughter, Olivia Michalle Tinney.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Alan Hancock and wife, Larell, Abilene, and Donald Roy Hancock and wife, Sandra, Childress; daughter, Susan Hancock Stuckey, Abilene; brother-in-law, Earl Jones, Bowie; grandchildren, Robert Lewis Hancock and wife, Laura, Lake Charles, LA, Neasa Michelle Ruiz and husband, Rene, Albuquerque, NM, Christopher Alan Hancock and wife, Terry, Comanche, Angela Rena Tinney and husband, Jeff, Fort Worth, Dondi Diane Ridens and husband, Ray, Childress, Barry Don Hancock and wife, Erica, Abilene, Wendy Michelle Hill and husband, Ben, Derky, KS, Amanda Ann Keys and husband, Brady, Lubbock and Joshua David Stuckey, Abilene; 19 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

