September 28, 1924 – January 28, 2017

NOCONA- Wynona L. Riddles, 92, died Jan. 28, 2017 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Church of Christ in Forestburg with the ministers Lloyd Morris and Doyle Wade officiating.

Burial followed at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.

Riddles was born Sept. 28, 1924 in Forestburg to Virgil Gano Greenwood and Georgia Belinda Hunt.

She was a cook at Forestburg ISD for more than 30 years and also wrote for Uz news for more than 30 years. She also was affiliated with the Church of Christ in Forestburg.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Alvie Gano Greenwood; brothers, Brady Greenwood, Terry Leon Greenwood, Delbert Greenwood, Buford Greenwood, Truman Greenwood, Grady Greenwood, Billy Bob Greenwood and Weldon Greenwood; and sisters, Wanda McGee, Wanda Greenwood and JoAnn Greenwood.

She is survived by her nephew, Tracy Greenwood, Forestburg.

Memorials may be made to the Church of Christ, c/o Oleta Linear, Forestburg.