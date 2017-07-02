Your foolproof concealer map

Concealer. It’s every woman’s trusted confidant. Always there for her–cooperating when her skin isn’t. Naturally, we’ve developed a strong bond with our favorite concealer. Thanks to the immeasurable time we’ve spent together, we’ve come to find there’s one thing you should never do with concealer: limit its powers. If you’re only using the complexion-perfector to cover up dark under eye circles and the occasional blemish, you’re not using it to it’s full potential. When wielded with precision in these six places, your concealer brush can do so much more than simply camouflage imperfections. Any time even skin tone and a luminous complexion are on the agenda, grab your faithful companion and turn to this foolproof concealer map.
Above the brow and below the brow: Blend a thin line of concealer on top of and underneath the brows to make eyebrows pop and open up the eyes.
- The inner corners of eyes and under the eyes: Find the half moon of darker pigmentation and conceal only that bluish or brownish semicircle. If you apply concealer under the entire eye, you’ll be left with that reverse raccoon effect.
- Across the bridge of the nose and down the center: Conceal here to bring light to the center of your face and help slenderize the nose.
- Around each nostril: This area is commonly plagued by redness and broken capillaries. Brightening around the nose will help skin tone appear more even all over.
- The outside corners of the mouth: Unfortunately, as we age skin starts to sag and lips can droop. Conceal the outer corners of the mouth to lift up downturned lips and show off your smile.
- The center of the chin: Combat redness and shadowiness by blending a small semicircle of concealer right at the crease in the chin.
