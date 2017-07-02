Your foolproof concealer map

By Deven Hopp

Concealer. It’s every woman’s trusted confidant. Always there for her–cooperating when her skin isn’t. Naturally, we’ve developed a strong bond with our favorite concealer. Thanks to the immeasurable time we’ve spent together, we’ve come to find there’s one thing you should never do with concealer: limit its powers. If you’re only using the complexion-perfector to cover up dark under eye circles and the occasional blemish, you’re not using it to it’s full potential. When wielded with precision in these six places, your concealer brush can do so much more than simply camouflage imperfections. Any time even skin tone and a luminous complexion are on the agenda, grab your faithful companion and turn to this foolproof concealer map.

Above the brow and below the brow: Blend a thin line of concealer on top of and underneath the brows to make eyebrows pop and open up the eyes.