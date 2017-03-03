Anna Bell Slaton

April 7, 1926 – February 27, 2017

TEXARKANA – Anna Bell Slaton, 90, died Feb. 27, 2017 in a local nursing center.

The family received friends from 6-7:30 p.m. March 2 at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Texarkana.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. March 3 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Toney Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

She was born April 7, 1926 in Nashville, AR. Slaton was a retired nurse from Wadley Regional Medical Center and a member of Hampton Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Owen Slaton; two sons, David Ralph Slaton and Jim Slaton; and sister, Elizabeth Womack Byers.

She is survived by three grandchildren, Bo and Kelcie Slaton, Jonathan Slaton and Michael Slaton; two daughters-in-law, Lynetta Slaton and Joyce Moore; two step-daughters, Deanna Torrans and Teresa Moss; a brother-in-law, George Slaton and a niece.

