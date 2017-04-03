Area 1A schools prepare for zone one-act contest

Local high school actors will transform into Irish teenagers fighting for independence and early 1900s factory workers as they perform at the University Interscholastic League One Act Play 1A zone competition on March 7 at North Central Texas College.

Area schools competing include Gold-Burg, Prairie Valley, Saint Jo, Forestburg and Bellevue. They will take on Midway and Slidell in the competition with the top three advancing to district.

The public is welcome to attend for a small fee. Midway opens the competition at 10 a.m., followed by Forestburg and Slidell. Competition will break for 45 minutes and resume with Saint Jo, Gold-Burg, Prairie Valley and Bellevue.

Read all about all the cast and plays in the weekend News.