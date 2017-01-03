Bowie businesswoman enjoys working with friends, family

Build a Better Bowie is expanding to include a business profile of hometown people who chose to make not only their homes in Bowie, but to invest in the community by operating a business. The News will feature a profile of an assortment of these business leaders during the next few months.

Stacy Barber is the daughter of Nell and Ray Barber. A 1976 graduate of Bowie High School, she has worked as an insurance agent, financial and investment advisor and retirement planning.

Barber started doing business in 1989 with 28 years here and 37 years total. The 58-year-old attended the American College earning the designation “Chartered financial consultant.” She has operated Stacy Barber Financial in Bowie for the past 27 years.

Read the full profile in your mid-week Bowie News.