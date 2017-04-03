Bowie Chamber preparing to ‘hit the trail’ to celebrate Chisholm Trail anniversary

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is planning a series of events April 21-23 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail.

From Texas to Kansas there are anniversary celebrations planned along the trail. The Chisholm Trail was the major route out of Texas for livestock. Although it was used only from 1867 to 1884, the longhorn cattle driven north along it provided a steady source of income that helped the impoverished state recover from the Civil War.

Chamber officials and other volunteers are planning a celebration of family fun activities that include a trail ride, chuckwagons and a western dance.

