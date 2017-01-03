Bowie High Winter Guard earns second at contest

Bowie High School Band’s Color Guard earned a division one ranking as its competed on Feb. 18 at Saginaw for the North Texas Color Guard Association event.

Guard Director and Assistant Band Director Justin Good said this was only the second competition for the guard, which is in its first year at BHS.

In the contest the group came in second of nine groups in the novice class competing that day earning a score of 76.2, which also earned them a division one ranking.

Good said the 13-member guard is led by Captain Maddie Hamner. They use flags, rifles and sabers to visually represent the music. Their music was “Cowboy Take Me Away” by the Dixie Chicks.

Read the full story on the Color Guard in the mid-week edition.