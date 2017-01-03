Bowie Library Friends ready spring book sale

The Bowie Public Library Spring Book Sale will be March 8 through March 11 at the Bowie Community Room at Pecan and Mason.

There will be a large selection of fiction, non-fiction, children’s books and other items to choose. The Friends of the Library sponsors the semi-annual sale with proceeds benefitting projects at the library which serves the greater Bowie area.

If you have books you would like to contribute to the event, make sure they are delivered to the library before March 7. Come early for the best selections.

The sale will take place: 1-6 p.m. on March 8; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 9-10; and 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 11.