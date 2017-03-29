Bowie mayor says ambulance costs ‘just tip of the iceberg’ in budget issues

By BARBARA GREEN

Nearly 200 people filled the Bowie Community Center for a Mayor’s Town Hall meeting Monday night to review the financial status of the city.

The elimination of ambulance runs outside the city limits may have been the initial impetus for the meeting, but Mayor Larry Slack said this is just the “tip of the iceberg” of the financial problems.

“We inherited a lot of this through the years and there are some tough decisions that will be required. Electric rates have been disguised as a tax for years. It is going to take a cooperative effort within all the departments. If we continue the same spending habits we will have to borrow money to make payroll next year,” said the mayor.

The audience was filled with a variety of citizens. Numerous fire departments were represented including the City of Bowie and its volunteer department.

Bowie Rural VFD had members present as did Saint Jo VFD and officials from the Nocona General Hospital Ambulance.

The meeting opened with a review of the city’s budget operation which centers on the utility fund that sells products including electricity, water and sewer, and then the general fund which receives taxes and fees as its revenue stream.

