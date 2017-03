Bowie and Nocona High School’s one-act plays advance to district on March 11 in Graham following their performances at zone this week.

Bowie’s entry, “Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play” was presented Wednesday in Jacksboro. It advances with Paradise and Jacksboro. Nocona advanced on Thursday with Holliday and City View after performing Graham.

Read the full story and see the individual awards in the weekend News.