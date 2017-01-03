HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Playoff schedule

March 3

Conference 3A-Region I

Semifinals

At Midland, Chaparral Center

6 p.m., Brock vs. Wall

7:30 p.m., Nocona vs. Canadian

Conference 2A-Region II

Semifinals

At McKinney North High School

6 p.m., Muenster vs. Clarksville

8 p.m., Electra vs. Gateway Christian

The Nocona boys’ basketball team celebrates as a Conference 3A-Region I quarterfinal champion after defeating Peaster 44-40 on Tuesday evening in Decatur. This marks Nocona’s first trip to the regional semifinals in boys’ basketball since 1986, when Norman Waters was head coach. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)