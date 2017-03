HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Playoff scoreboard for Feb. 27-28

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Feb. 27

Conference 3A-Region I

Quarterfinal 

At Saginaw

Brock 58, Bowie 55

Record: Bowie, 24-11

Feb. 28

Conference 3A-Region I

Quarterfinal 

At Decatur

Nocona 44, Peaster 40

Record: Nocona, 26-9

Conference 2A-Region II

Quarterfinal

At Jacksboro

Muenster 26, Petrolia 15

Record: Muenster, 29-6

Nocona freshman Jason Sparkman plays defense on Peaster senior Brooks Pennington during Tuesday’s Conference 3A-Region I quarterfinal game at Decatur. Sparkman held Pennington to 10 points, well below his season average. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)