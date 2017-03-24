Jimmy Paul “JP” Taylor Jr.

September 19, 1984 – January 5, 2017

BOWIE – Jimmy Paul “JP” Taylor Jr., 32, died Jan. 5, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. April 1 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home.

JP was born Sept. 19, 1984 in Abilene to Jimmy Paul Taylor Sr. and Crystal Sons.

He is preceded in death by his son, Preston Taylor.

He is survived by his son, Alex Taylor, Bowie; daughter, Ivee Taylor, Gainesville; mother, Crystal Bell, Bowie; father, Jimmy Paul Taylor Sr., Randlett, OK; brothers, Randy Jay Bell Jr., Evadale and Nathan Allen Taylor, Bowie; two nieces and numerous aunts and uncles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.