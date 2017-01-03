Montague County remains under burn ban

By DANI BLACKBURN

Montague County Commissioners voted to keep the two-week old ban on outside burning in place when they met Monday morning.

Precinct Three Commissioner Mark Murphey admitted he “pulled the hammer” a little too quickly when adding the burn ban discussion to the meeting agenda and urged the court to wait in lifting the ban.

“My recommendation also would be to wait another two weeks,” said County Judge Rick Lewis. “I know we’ve gotten the rain, but it doesn’t do away with the fuel we’ve got out there.”

Murphey, a Nocona volunteer fireman, agreed, saying his department had worked several fires recently and he knew of several Forestburg and Bowie departments worked.

Commissioners agreed to keep the burn ban in place and revisit it March 13.

