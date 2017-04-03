National Groundwater Awareness Week set

By Cameron Goebel, Upper Trinity Groundwater

Conservation District

March 5-11 is National Groundwater Awareness Week, and regardless of whether or not you are a well owner, groundwater is an important resource for everyone.

What is groundwater? Groundwater is underground water that fills voids, cracks, and other openings in soil and sand to form what are known as aquifers. The major aquifer in our area is the Trinity Aquifer.

Americans use 79.3 billion gallons of groundwater a day.

Why is groundwater important? Not only do many people in rural areas depend on private water wells as their sole source of water, but many public water providers also utilize groundwater if surface water is not available.

One out of nine people across the world don’t have access to clean water and over 840,000 people die each year from water, sanitation, and hygiene related illnesses. This means groundwater is more important than ever.

