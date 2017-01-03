New Central Hospital still shoots for March opening

By BARBARA GREEN

The new Central Hospital of Bowie is still moving forward with a March opening for the facility and the owners said at this point do not expect actions in the Bowie Hospital Authority dissolution receivership case to impact them .

Faraz Hashmi, chief executive officer for the new hospital, said Tuesday the only knowledge he has of the case is what he read in the recent edition of The Bowie News.

“I have not heard from them and as far as I can tell it doesn’t appear to affect us. Our focus is to open the hospital at full speed. We are still moving forward and have not slowed down,” said Hashmi.

