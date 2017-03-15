RR bridge a concern in Bowie; mayor talks with TxDOT

By BARBARA GREEN

In an effort to gain attention for needed repairs to a 1930 railroad bridge located on Mill Street and Farm-to-Market 1125, city officials met with staffers from the Texas Department of Transportation last week to tour the areas of concern.

Bowie Mayor Larry Slack met with Michael D. Beaver, director of transportation planning and development of the Wichita Falls District, and Mike Hallum, area engineer, on March 9.

Slack said during a recent legislative visit to Austin he raised concerns with TxDOT officials about the crossing and related traffic concerns in that area. This was a follow up meeting with local staff.

