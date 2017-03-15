RR bridge a concern in Bowie; mayor talks with TxDOT

By BARBARA GREEN
In an effort to gain attention for needed repairs to a 1930 railroad bridge located on Mill Street and Farm-to-Market 1125, city officials met with staffers from the Texas Department of Transportation last week to tour the areas of concern.
Bowie Mayor Larry Slack met with Michael D. Beaver, director of transportation planning and development of the Wichita Falls District, and Mike Hallum, area engineer, on March 9.
Slack said during a recent legislative visit to Austin he raised concerns with TxDOT officials about the crossing and related traffic concerns in that area. This was a follow up meeting with local staff.
That crossover has never been a concern. Rebuilding to it or tearing it down is a class A felony offense, due to it’s a historical landmark. You can shut it for never to be used again but can’t do anything else to it. Oh wait it’s Bowie though they don’t care about it & will not get into trouble.