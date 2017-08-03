Tossed cigarette butt may be fire’s cause

City of Bowie Fire Department responded to a house fire at 409 Cowan Street Saturday morning and were able to stop a fire that caused primarily exterior and roof damage to the home.

The fire call came in at 8:49 a.m. Saturday. When firefighter arrived they found Keith Miers who lives in the house with his family attempting to put out a grass fire located just off the back of the frame house.

Fire Chief Doug Page said it appears the fire may have been caused by a cigarette that was thrown off the back porch and was not completely out.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.