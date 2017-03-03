Yolanda Sanderson

March 29, 1941 – February 28, 2017

BOWIE – Yolanda Sanderson, 75, celebrates homecoming in reunion with her Savior and friend Jesus Christ on Feb. 28, 2017.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. March 2 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. riday, March 3 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery.

Child of God, Christ-like.

She is survived by her husband, Sandy; children, Luis, Sandy, Yolanda, Jacqueline and Jerijean; grandchildren, Bret, Brittany, Ericka, Bryce, Annaleise and Kirk.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

“Home at last”

If death should kiss me today,

I’d want there be no sorrow……

Knowing I lived yesterday

If I die today……..

I will live tomorrow

In loving memory, we know Jesus will keep His promise.

The Rev. Sandy Sanderson and family

