Bowie City Council to consider water/sewer rate hikes

In an attempt to address some of its budgetary issues, the Bowie City Council will consider changes in various fees along with water and sewer rates during its 6 p.m. called meeting on April 17.

At its previous meeting the council approved changes to the Pelham Park pool operation, police department administrative and animal control fee schedules. Those changes will now be considered as the ordinances are amended.

City Manager Ricky Tow will review water and wastewater rates and submit recommendations for possible increases. Both rate proposals are based on 2,100 accounts and the 2016 consumption numbers.

