Bowie’s Chisholm Trail 150th Anniversary trail herd rolls through downtown

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce’s 150th Chisholm Trail Anniversary event was highlighted Saturday morning with the longhorn herd drive that traveled through town and then went out FM 1816, stopped for lunch and then returned to Pelham Park. Cowboys, horse riders and wagons followed the herd. Watch for more coverage in your mid-week News. (Photos by Barbara Green)
Wish I had known about this in time to make the trip to Bowie to watch it.
Unfortunately I only found out about it afterward.
I am glad to see that memories of days gone by are still being made.
Bettie make sure to follow local happenings through your Bowie News or our webpage, then you won’t miss out on the fun.