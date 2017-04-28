Brandon Clarke Runnells

August 8, 1995 – April 25, 2017

BOWIE – Brandon Clarke Runnells, 21, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial service will be at a later date. Under Brandon’s wishes he is scheduled to be cremated.

Brandon was born on Aug. 8, 1995 in Nocona to Lisa Lynn Runnells. He was a Class of 2015 Bowie High School graduate.

He had a passion for sports. He embraced the negative of the world with an enthusiastic smile that attracted a wide variety of great friends, always living in the moment with no regrets.

He is preceded in death by his papa, Charles Milton Runnells Jr. and Gran, Nancy Nora Clarke Runnells.

Brandon is survived by his loving mother, Lisa Lynn Runnells; sister, Kelly Lynn Runnells; uncle, Michael Clarke Runnells; aunt, Adeline Clarke Beatty; numerous cousins, family and close friends.

