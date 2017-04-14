Garlin Glenn Scoggins

October 22, 1923 – April 11, 2017

DENTON – Garlin Glenn Scroggins, 93 passed away April 11, 2017 in Denton, TX.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. April 15 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie. Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery.

Garlin was born Oct. 22,1923 in Bellevue to Floyd and Maud (Perry) Scroggins. He graduated from Bowie High School and then attended North Texas Agriculture College in Arlington.

Garlin served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He moved back to Bowie where he met and married Bonnie Williams on Aug. 21, 1946 in Henrietta. They moved to College Station to finish his bachelors degree in agriculture education and then back to Bowie where he taught veteran ag classes.

In 1951 he went to work for Paradise School District as an ag teacher. While in Paradise, he took summer classes at Texas A&M and earned his masters degree. He also taught ag for Northwest School District in 1959.

From 1960-1964 he was an ag teacher at Bridgeport School District and in 1964 they moved to Denton and he worked as an area five supervisor for Ag education. In 1968, they moved to Austin and he became executive secretary for the Future Farmers Association and eventually became director of ag education for the Texas Education Agency.

Garlin retired in 1983 and moved to Montague while building their home in Bowie. After his retirement, he raised cattle in the Bowie area.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Maud Scroggins; four brothers; one sister; daughter, Caron Martin and granddaughter, Paige Nicole Martin.

Garlin is survived by his wife, Bonnie Scroggins, Denton; children, Gary Scroggins and wife Becky, Decatur, and Cathy Browning and husband Bob, Keller; son-in-law, Terry Martin, Denton; grandchildren, Michelle Hickox and husband Rob, Plano, Chris Martin and wife Karmen, Denton, Matthew Browning and wife Jennifer, Proster, Justan Browning and wife Joelle, Lantana, Nathan Martin and wife Jaime, Fort Worth, Todd Scroggins and wife Danielle, Decatur, Colin Martin, Denton, and Alyse Corbin and husband Neil, Lake Dallas; 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication