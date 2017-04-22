Gold-Burg ISD board votes to buy a new bus

Gold-Burg Independent School District Trustees met Monday night approving the purchase of a new bus and discussing procedures for some of the district programs.

The new 77-passenger bus will cost $82,000 and will be used and activity bus. Superintendent Roger Ellis said they plan on buying it out of fund balance.

There also was a brief budget review for 2017-18. Ellis said at this point it looks like state funding with the proposed staff should be about $30,000 in the black. However, that all could change if certain bills pass through the State Legislature.

Jacksboro Bank will continue as the district’s depository bank. It was the sole proposal submitted.

At the request of a board member the topic of procedure for football if there are not enough players available was discussed. Ellis said they have a procedure, but in a small district there are time when there are not enough players for six-man football.

