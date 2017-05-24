Area valedictorian, salutatorian honors presented

The 2017 graduation season comes to an end this weekend with two days of commencement events across Montague County.

On May 26, four area high schools will hand out diplomas, including Bowie, Bellevue, Forestburg and Prairie Valley. Gold-Burg graduation will be on May 27.

Nocona and Saint Jo graduated last weekend.

Bowie graduates will receive their diplomas at Jackrabbit Stadium in ceremonies beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday. The senior class selected teacher Jack Milchanowski to be the guest speaker.

The mantle ceremony will be conducted by seniors Spenser Meekins and Madalyn Frost and juniors Keck Jones and Madison Hill.

Diplomas will be presented by Superintendent Steven Monkres, and there will be scholarship presentations.

See all the area valedictorian and salutatorians from seven area high school in your mid-week Bowie News, along with the final comencement exercise details.