BOWIE AWARDS BANQUET: Rabbits’ time to remember

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie coaches and student-athletes recalled yet another banner year across a broad spectrum of sports on Monday.

The annual Bowie Athletic Booster Club all-sports banquet saw Spenser Meekins named as the Jackrabbit of the Year while Addy Cook was selected as the Lady Rabbit of the Year.

This year, top honors went to students that are multi-sport athletes.

“We couldn’t forget who hit two big 3’s for us in that game versus Brock,” said Bowie head boys’ basketball coach Doug Boxell.

Meekins also showed some success in the following other three sports: Tennis, golf and cross country.

Not to be outdone, but in tennis, Meekins formed a dynamic duo with Sergio DeLeon, and the pair qualified for the Conference 3A-Region I tournament at Abilene.

Cook also participated in virtually every sport at BHS, finishing her scholastic career with 1,025 kills in volleyball.

She helped guide Bowie to 33 wins in basketball, and qualified for the state track and field meet for the very first time – in the triple jump. In softball, she was a first-team all-District 3A-8 outfielder, and she even tried tennis.

Bowie’s Spenser Meekins, who competed in four sports, was named the Jackrabbit of the Year during the all-sports banquet on Monday at the Community Center. Athletic director Dylan Stark presented the award. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)