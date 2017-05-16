Bowie City Council votes to try and get back in out-of-city limits ambulance business

Following less than a half hour in executive session tonight the Bowie City Council returned to open session and voted to talk with Montague County officials about possibly offering a proposal to operate ambulance service in the southern half of the county.

Back in March the council informed the commissioner’s it was opting out of running service outside the city limits, at which point the court began talking to other providers such as Nocona General Hospital EMS. City Manager Ricky Tow said they have been working on a proposal for the past week and city officials hoped to meet with the committee to see if it might be submitted and considered before a decision is made.

During the May 8 court meeting, the majority of the court indicated they were not inclined to include Bowie when the city took the original action that caused the county to begin looking for a new service. Court members said the county could not solve Bowie’s budget problems and they had not been contacted about any such a proposal.

