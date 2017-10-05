Bowie High School earns national in U.S. News and World Report rankings

Bowie High School has been named a U.S. News and World Report Best High Schools in America Award Winner.

Superintendent Steven Monkres said he received the notification late last week that Bowie is a Bronze Medal Award Winner in “Best Public High Schools in America.”

The rankings identify the top-performing public high schools at the national and state level and include published data on more than 22,000 schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Schools were awarded gold, silver or bronze medals based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

The U.S. News rankings highlight public schools that best serve all of their students, including disadvantaged populations. Overall, the rankings focus on student outcomes with an emphasis on graduation rates and state proficiency tests.

