Bowie School Board to meet at 7 a.m. Monday

Due to a jam-packed schedule of events as the school year winds down, Bowie School Trustees will have an early morning meeting at 7 a.m. May 15.

The board will consider action on the District of Innovation plan which has been drafted by the committee.

The plan is available for public view on the district website at: www.bowieisd.net.

Superintendent Steven Monkres will provide an update on the District of Innovation program, along with information on Legislative activities, pre-kindergarten considerations for the new year, billboards and a school health advisory committee update.

Finance Director Jonathan Pastusek will present the preliminary property values recently completed by the Montague County Tax Appraisal District. There also will be a preliminary budget discussion for the 2016-17 school year.

Curriculum Director Christie Walker will discuss testing assessments and results, the draft of the district improvement plan and new course offerings.

In other agenda items a date will be set for a district planning meeting with officials from the Region 9 Education Service Center and possible action on facility projects in the district.

The top 10 percent of the 2017 high school will be recognized and the principals will make their monthly reports.