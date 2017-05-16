Brenda Lee Green

November 10, 1955 – May 12, 2017

MCKINNEY – Brenda Lee Green, 61, passed away May 12, 2017 in McKinney, TX with family.

A celebration of her life will be at noon May 18 at in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Brenda was born Nov. 10, 1955 in Wichita Falls to Tom and Peggy McDonald. In 1980, Brenda graduated from Cooke County Vocational School of Nursing with a nursing degree as a licensed vocational nurse.

She worked as an LVN for years, sometimes working at two different nursing homes at a time. Brenda took pride in being a great nurse. To her colleagues she was known for her tired-less energy and huge heart. She had a love for traveling. Her favorite place to be was at the beach. Brenda’s three grandchildren meant the world to her. Everything she did was for them.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Peggy McDonald.

Brenda is survived by her two children, Rachel Grandpre and Whitney Green; three grandchildren, Maddie, Brooklyn, and Henry; three sisters, Debbie Green, Kim Seigler and Melanie Seely; and many other family and friends.

