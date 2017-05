Thursday night activities at Cruisin’ Nocona continued with the popular Burnout contest at the VFW Post. It’s all about the smoke and burning rubber. (Photo by Kayla Jean Woods)

On Friday the Vicari Auctions opened for two days of bidding action.

Cruisin’ continues Saturday with the Vicari Auction starting at 10 a.m., the Gas Junkies Car Show from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown live music at the VFW.