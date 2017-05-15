First a reminder: May 20-26 is Safe Boating Awareness Week. A boat can be a lot of fun.

Especially if it floats.

May 21: Waiter & Waitress Appreciation Day. Some of us are old enough

to remember pre-computer days, when the expression “the server is

down” meant the waiter is depressed.

May 22: Buy a Musical Instrument Day. Different musical instruments

have their unique features. For example: The bagpipes — the only

musical instrument with a driver’s side airbag.

May 23: World Turtle Day. With no TEENAGE turtles. No MUTANT turtles.

No NINJA turtles. Just plain, ordinary turtley turtles. (One time I

snoozed on my back when I was wearing a turtleneck sweater. I got

stuck like that. I couldn’t roll over)

May 24: Escargot Day. “Escargot” (PRONOUNCED: ES-CARGO) is what you

call a snail when you eat it. “Blech” (PRONOUNCED: BLEK) is what you

say after you eat it.

May 25: Tap Dance Day. Do you ever wake up feeling like a tap dancer

in the canoe of life?

May 26: Dracula Day. The scary vampire novel was first published on

this date in 1897. I’ve always wondered: How do vampires say words

with the letter “V” without shredding their lips?

May 27: Sunscreen Protection Day. If you want to stay healthy, be

sure to put on sunscreen before going outside for a smoke break.

Finally a reminder, before it’s over: May was National Vinegar Month.

Some people don’t like the taste of vinegar. But in my opinion that’s

just sour grapes. You’ve heard it said — “You can catch more flies

with honey than with vinegar”. Actually, if you’re in the fly

catching business, there are things that are more effective than

honey or vinegar. But they smell darn bad.

More Calendar Quips next week!