Carolyn “Sue” Romine

May 26, 1949 – May 29, 2017

SAGINAW – Carolyn “Sue” Romine, 68, died May 29, 2017 in Saginaw, TX.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. June 1 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Romine was born May 26, 1949 in Hayfork, CA to Sanford Ervin and Shirley Stella Mae (Ingram) Strickland. She began working for Haggar Slack Company in August of 1967 after graduating from high school.

She married Bob Romine on June 29, 1968 in Bowie. In 1999, she started working for JC Penney until her retirement in 2012.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Shirley Strickland.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Romine, Saginaw; sons, Ervin Lee Romine, Bonney Lake, WA and Matthew Wayne Romine, Saginaw; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Partridge, Bowie, Barbara Lee Anderasen, Fairview, MT and Stella Alsdorf, Farmersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.