Central Hospital of Bowie celebrates grand opening

By BARBARA GREEN

A beautiful spring afternoon shone as the grand opening of the new Central Hospital of Bowie was celebrated on May 6.

A large crowd of guests enjoyed hot dogs, burgers and barbecue during the lunch opening presented by the Hashmi family that purchased and reopened the hospital after it closed 19 months ago.

Bowie Real Estate Holdings, represented by Dr. Hasan F. Hashmi bought the hospital in March 2016. Hashmi and his sons, Faraz and Suleman operate Texas General Hospitals with facilities in Grand Prairie and Grand Saline.

Faraz has been working as chief executive officer of Central Hospital. Annette Williams is the chief clinical officer Annette Williams.

The hospital’s emergency room, lab, X-ray and a small number of beds opened for service on April 6.

Faraz Hashmi welcomed the guests saying they were excited, honored and humbled to be opening in a community that had “welcomed us with open arms.”

“We feel blessed, you have given us all the support we need and the confidence for where we are going. We are a family-oriented organization and want this to be a community-centered place where every person in the city and county feel like this is their facility,” he said.

