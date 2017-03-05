Central Hospital plans grand opening

Central Hospital of Bowie will have a grand opening from noon to 3 p.m. on May 6 celebrating an open house for the revitalized facility.

Faraz Hashmi, chief executive officer of Central Hospital, has been spearheading the opening of the new Bowie hospital during the past year.

He said they are excited to start providing medical care and they look forward to becoming an integral part of Bowie.

“This is the initial step to a long-lasting relationship with the community and becoming a pillar for Bowie and the surrounding area,” said Hashmi.

Saturday will include a formal welcome, followed by an opportunity for those attending to ask questions and hear the company’s plans for now and the future. Lunch will be provided.

Read more on this story in the mid-week News.