Citizens’ group invites input in rate hike poll

A local citizens’ group, “Bowie Texas Citizens” is conducting an unofficial poll of the citizens of Bowie in an attempt to let the members of the city council know their views on the proposed water/sewer rate increases.

Tami Buckmaster, one of the organizers, said citizens can stop by the following locations and take part in the poll, “Let your voice be heard.” Stop by Shear Madness next to Allen’s Texaco, The Rack and Tami Buckmaster’s office at 704 State Highway 59 North. Watch for the red, white and blue balloon. The poll will be conducted until Monday evening.