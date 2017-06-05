City of Bowie to close down drive-up pay window

As of May 15 the drive-through pay window for City of Bowie utility bills will be closed.

A notice was posted at the front counter noting the change and states: “Due to personnel and time constraints as of May 15, 2017 the drive-through window will no longer be open. We will also no longer be able to accept credit card payments over the phone at that time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

One clerk in the front office has left her job and will not be replaced according to Renee Lawson, finance director.

The city also lost its public works director and will be shifting staff around to handled those duties, while the ambulance/fire department lost one paramedic/firefighter.

