Club, civic group Guide submissions due June 2

The deadline to submit a club or civic group brief for the 2017 Montague County Visitor’s Guide is June 2.

The Guide, published in July by The Bowie News, is the only comprehensive greater Montague County visitor’s and newscomer’s guide. It is distributed free throughout the year across the county, area and at statewide visitor’s centers.

Any club or civic group brief that is not updated this year will not be included in the guide.

Forms are at the News office, 200 Walnut Street in Bowie and on the News webpage at: bowienewsonline.com.

Information also can be emailed to editor@bowienewsonline.com. The form also is on the webpage at www.bowienewsonline.com.

There is a similar advertising deadline if your group would like to place an ad in the guide.