COLLEGE SOFTBALL: NCTC off to nationals

The North Central Texas College softball team will be representing Region V at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national tournament.

The Lady Lions recorded the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh as Hannah Cooper blasted her second home run of the game in the championship.

NCTC defeated Weatherford, the No. 1 seeded team, by a score of 4-3 in the Region V North final at McKinney to advance.

The NJCAA Tournament will take place from May 17-20 in St. George, Utah.

The Lady Lions started the tournament with three straight wins, and they watched as Weatherford battled back through the loser’s bracket after an opening 4-3 loss to McLennan. See complete tournament scores in the May 10 Bowie News.

North Central Texas College softball defeated Weatherford to advance to nationals. (Courtesy photo from North Central Texas College public information office)