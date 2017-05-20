Commissioners may decide on an EMS proposal Monday

Montague County Commissioners may make a decision on emergency medical service for the southern part of the county when they meet at 9 a.m. on May 22.

The agenda lists that selection, along with consideration of a letter from the City of Bowie pertaining to EMS service outside the city limits.

Tuesday night the city council voted to ask the county to consider allowing the city to submit a proposal. This comes after an early March letter where Bowie said it would stop out-of-the-city-limits ambulance runs effective Oct. 1.

