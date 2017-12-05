Cora Mae Greenwood

September 29, 1936 – May 9, 2017

FORESTBURG – Cora Mae Greenwood, 80, died May 9, 2017 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 7-9 p.m. May 10 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. May 11 at the Forestburg Church of Christ in Forestburg. Burial followed at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.

Greenwood was born Sept. 29, 1936 in Arkansas to Henry and Karen (Gambil) Stephens. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1955 and married Troy Greenwood on Oct. 4, 1955. Greenwood worked for Haggar Slack Company, Russell Newman and Fry Brandt sewing factories.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Karen Stephens; husband, Troy Greenwood; sister, Ora Dovie Wallin; and grandson, Richard Keating.

She is survived by her daughter, Leresa Greenwood, Alvord; two grandchildren; and two nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.