County tables EMS choice action; meeting called for Friday

By BARBARA GREEN

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court appeared ready to take Nocona General Hospital Ambulance Service’s proposal for the southern half of the county; but, after an impassioned argument from Commissioner Roy Darden the item was tabled.

On Monday, a packed audience filled the courtroom about evenly split with those there for the ambulance discussion and those attending the Leadership Montague County graduation.

County Judge Rick Lewis told the court of a letter from the City of Bowie asking to offer a proposal.

The search for an ambulance provider for the southern part of the county presently served by Bowie EMS began in early March when the city sent a letter telling the court service would stop effective on Oct. 1.

The court agreed and moved ahead to review proposals.

Through a lengthy hour-long often heated debate, the court voted to table action on accepting a proposal. That delay won’t be long as an agenda was posted Tuesday for a called meeting at 1:30 p.m. on May 26 for the sole topic: Consider ambulance service for the county.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.