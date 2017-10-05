Court continues negotiations for ambulance service

By BARBARA GREEN

Negotiations for ambulance service to handle the southern portion of Montague County served by City of Bowie Ambulance Service continue.

But on Monday despite urging by two commissioners the majority of the court did not seem inclined to allow Bowie back into the discussions in light of its official notice it will stop out-of-the-city-limits ambulance service effective Oct. 1.

The court met Monday in regular session with County Judge Rick Lewis providing an ambulance update. Lewis, along with Commissioner Mark Murphey and County Attorney Clay Riddle have met with Sacred Cross, a private service out of Denton and Nocona General Hospital’s Ambulance Service. Only two of four entities originally contacted responded.

